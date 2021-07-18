Showers stick around for Sunday, but some changes are on the way

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Scattered showers and storms continue across portions of our area on Sunday. As this front pushes to our South, our weather will begin to change into the next work week.

Tonight through Monday night

Isolated showers are expected to linger across the mountains through tonight. The counties along the Tennessee and Virginia borders have the greatest chance of seeing those showers. Otherwise, we stay mild and muggy under mostly cloudy skies. Low temperatures dip into the upper-60s, and we will have to watch out for more patchy fog through the overnight hours.

As we start the next work week, sunshine returns for most of us. Some showers can’t be ruled out, but again, the higher rain chances will be for the counties along the Tennessee and Virginia borders. High temperatures reach the mid-80s as we sit under partly sunny skies.

Into Monday night, we remain mild. Low temperatures fall into the mid-and-upper-60s. A stray shower or two can’t be ruled out, but most of us remain dry under mostly cloudy skies.

Warming up and drying out

As we get into Tuesday, high pressure begins to move over the mountains. This will cause rain chances to diminish and temperatures to increase. Partly sunny skies could give way to a shower or two during the afternoon, but most of us remain dry. High temperatures reach the mid-80s.

On Wednesday, we stay mostly sunny. Again, a stray shower or two is possible during the peak heating of the day, but the majority of us stay hot and dry. High temperatures soar into the upper-80s.

This “copy and paste” forecast continues into Thursday. A mix of sun and clouds with a small chance of a passing shower during the afternoon. Another hot day is in store with temperatures topping out in the upper-80s.

Next Weekend

Rain chances begin to increase by next weekend. Scattered showers and storms are likely during the afternoon for both Saturday and Sunday. Otherwise, we remain hot as we sit under partly sunny skies. High temperatures on both days look to stay in the mid-and-upper-80s.

