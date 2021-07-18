Advertisement

Massive Virginia solar plant up and running

(whsv)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. (AP) — A massive Virginia solar plant that drew a flood of opposition when it was first proposed is now more than half completed and sending electricity into the power grid.

The Free Lance-Star reports the first phases of the Spotsylvania Solar Center are generating 259 megawatts each day, providing power for some of the companies that bought the rights to the energy.

The remaining portion of the solar facility should be online by the fall. The plant is on track to become one of the largest in the U.S.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say the body was in a state of decay.
Kentucky State Police discover body in Knott County
Photo courtesy: Mayor Chase Christian
Appalachia mayor identifies deputy injured during officer-involved shooting Saturday
Hurricane Creek community members are searching for answers following a natural gas service...
Kinzer Companies issues statement cites “imminent threat to public safety” as reason for gas shutoff
Shooting
KSP: Death investigation underway in Clay County
Traffic alert generic
Dispatch: Northbound lane of Highway 25E in Bell County open again following crash

Latest News

“How exciting is that? They’re getting vocational training for an industry that means more than...
WATCH | Shepherd’s House and Taylor Made Farm give new career opportunities in horse industry
Shepherd's House and Taylor Made Farm have partnered to offer career opportunities in the horse...
Shepherd’s House and Taylor Made Farm give new career opportunities in horse industry
Shooting
KSP: Death investigation underway in Clay County
Jonesborough man facing multiple charges after setting house on fire, throwing dog inside
Jonesborough man facing multiple charges after setting house on fire, throwing dog inside
Money
Kentucky State U. regents concerned with school’s finances