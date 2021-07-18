Louisville restaurant finds success in recruiting with higher base pay, extra incentives

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ve all seen and heard about the challenges of a dwindling workforce: longer lines and wait times are the new norm.

But at Louisville restaurants Burger Girl and Burger Boy, managers said they have figured out how to increase staff once again.

“People who have been in this industry for a while have had to work two and three jobs just to support themselves,” Operations Director Johnny Morgan said. “Now they can work one.”

That’s because of the base pay offering $16 an hour. Employees are also getting paid time off.

The new move is all about employee retention and a push to attract quality employees.

“If you create a good environment, pay people well, offer them benefits, they can enjoy their free time instead of spending all their time working,” Morgan said. “They will be happier.”

Morgan said pre-pandemic they were paying between $12 and $14 an hour, but they quickly shifted their business model to keep up with a change in the industry that he said is inevitable.

“This industry has long needed to change,” Morgan said. “Our operator and the way we have been running the business we have been on the cusp of that. And now it has become more evident on the businesses that have not wanted to adapt.”

For Burger Girl and Burger Boy, the $16 an hour has brought in a lot of applications. Right now, the staff are busy trying to figure out who will be a right fit.

“Really we are at the point where we are trying to find the right people for our business,” Morgan said. “Once we find the right people, the goal is just to take care of them and make sure they feel supported so that they can grow with us.”

The local eateries are still looking bring on new employees for its Frankfort Avenue location and South Brook Street stores.

