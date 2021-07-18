Advertisement

KSP Trooper surprises Eastern Kentucky boy for his 8th birthday

By Dakota Makres
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 7:53 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Kentucky State Police trooper from Post 10 Harlan surprised a boy for his 8th birthday.

A Facebook post said Trooper Ledford stopped by to surprise 8-year-old Dennis for his birthday. The post said Dennis a “big fan of KSP.”

“Thank you for the support Dennis, and we hope to see you at the training academy one day,” said troopers.

