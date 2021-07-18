Advertisement

Kids with special needs experience HPD K-9 demo and baseball game through non-profit

Organizers say it’s completely free to take part in these activities.
Organizers say it’s completely free to take part in these activities.(WSAZ/Marlee Pinchok)
By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 9:16 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESAPEAKE, Ohio (WSAZ) - For kids like Michelle Nida’s son, Owen-- all he wants to do is get out of the house and play ball. However as a child with special needs, Nida says playing sports and experiencing activities with peers has not always been an option for Owen.

“We’re hoping to provide a service for these kids where they can be like everyone else and not feel like the different one or they can’t participate because they have limitations,” Nida said.

Tri-State Developmental Services, a non-profit in Chesapeake, Ohio, is dedicated to providing kids with special needs a chance to have fun and play ball.

“I hit the homerun,” Michelle’s son Owen said.

On Saturday, the kids ran the bases and even got some lessons from Huntington Police Officers during a K-9 demonstration.

“Parents and the kids loved it. They loved seeing the dogs work. They like hearing what all of the dogs can do and seeing what they can do when it comes to the apprehension aspect of it,” Huntington Patrolman First Class Joe Denning said.

Organizers say it’s completely free to take part in these activities. They just ask that your child is at least four years of age to sign up for the fun.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo submitted by viewer
Investigation underway into overnight fire in Harlan County
Police say Sidney Winskey (above) was last seen on July 10 leaving her grandmother's house.
‘I just want her to come back’: Search continues for missing Knott County woman
Photo Courtesy: City of Martin Fire Department Facebook
Update: Fire out in Floyd County, road back open
Natural Gas
Kinzer Companies issues statement cites “imminent threat to public safety” as reason for gas shutoff
Rep. John &amp;quot;Bam&amp;quot; Carney
State Representative Bam Carney dies following long illness

Latest News

(Source: WAFB)
Federal help available to residents impacted by storms
Police tape.
Deputy injured during incident in Wise County
2021 Whitey County Fair wraps up in Williamsburg - 6 p.m.
2021 Whitey County Fair wraps up in Williamsburg - 6 p.m.
Officials say they are already looking to expand next year.
2021 Whitley County Fair wraps up with annual ‘mud bog’