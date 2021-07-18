Advertisement

Kentucky State Police discover body in Knott County

By Cory Sanning
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Kentucky State Police made a discovery in Knott County on Saturday.

“Yesterday Kentucky State Police Post 13 here in Hazard received a phone call around 5:22 p.m. in reference to a body being located in the Pine Top community in Knott County,” Trooper Matt Gayheart said. “Troopers responded out to that scene and it was determined that there was a body.”

Troopers say they found the body off of Kentucky Route 582, near Bill Dee Branch, in the Pine Top community.

“Those remains were collected and sent to the medical examiner’s office for an autopsy in Frankfort,” Gayheart said. “At this time we weren’t able to make a positive identification.”

Gayheart said that the remains were left in a state of decay.

“It appeared that the body had been in that placement for several days so an identification wasn’t able to be made,” Gayheart said. “We’re hoping moving forward that we’ll be able to do that in the near future.”

As of now, Gayheart said that KSP can not release more information.

“We definitely want to cover all of our bases. We don’t want to overlook anything or miss anything that would be critical to the investigation at this point,” Gayheart said. “Unfortunately we just don’t have a whole lot to go off of right at the moment.”

Troopers said that they hope to have an identification by Monday morning.

