Federal help available to residents impacted by storms

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - The deadline for West Virginians impacted by severe storms earlier this year to apply for federal assistance ends Monday.

WCHS-TV reports that the Federal Emergency Management Agency is offering grants and loans for qualifying residents in Cabell, Kanawha, Mingo or Wayne counties who suffered losses and damages between Feb. 27 through March 4.

The assistance can be used for child care, medical costs and help with damaged and uninhabitable housing. A series of winter storms caused millions of dollars in damage between February and March. The ice storms and flooding left some residents stranded in their homes as roads were blocked by fallen trees and debris.

