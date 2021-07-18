Advertisement

Dozens treated after chemical leak at Texas water park

Emergency personnel vehicles are parked near the scene where people are being treated after...
Emergency personnel vehicles are parked near the scene where people are being treated after chemical leak at Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Splashtown Saturday, July 17, 2021 in Spring, Texas(Melissa Phillip/Houston Chronicle via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 8:36 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A chemical leak at a Houston-area water park left dozens suffering from minor skin irritation and respiratory issues Saturday, authorities said.

Twenty-nine people were taken to local hospitals following the incident at Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Splashtown in Spring, the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office tweeted. Thirty-nine others declined to be taken to a hospital after undergoing decontamination procedures.

KPRC-TV reports that some of those who became sick were children, including a 3-year-old who was hospitalized in stable condition.

The chemicals involved included hypochlorite solution and 35% sulfuric acid, officials said.

“The safety of our guests and team member is always our highest priority and the park was immediately cleared as we try to determine a cause,” Hurricane Harbor Splashtown spokesperson Rosie Shepard said in a statement, according to news outlets. “Out of an abundance of caution, the park has been closed for the day.”

Authorities are investigating the cause of the incident, which they said was contained to one attraction at the park.

“Grateful for the swift action from first responders today at Splashtown,” Houston’s chief elected official, Lina Hidalgo, tweeted. “We’ve issued a closure order to investigate and ensure the park meets all requirements before reopening again.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo submitted by viewer
Investigation underway into overnight fire in Harlan County
Police say Sidney Winskey (above) was last seen on July 10 leaving her grandmother's house.
‘I just want her to come back’: Search continues for missing Knott County woman
Photo Courtesy: City of Martin Fire Department Facebook
Update: Fire out in Floyd County, road back open
Natural Gas
Kinzer Companies issues statement cites “imminent threat to public safety” as reason for gas shutoff
Rep. John &amp;quot;Bam&amp;quot; Carney
State Representative Bam Carney dies following long illness

Latest News

Organizers say it’s completely free to take part in these activities.
Kids with special needs experience HPD K-9 demo and baseball game through non-profit
(Source: WAFB)
Federal help available to residents impacted by storms
A Miami-Dade County Police boat patrols in front of the Champlain Towers South condo building,...
LA music exec identified as victim of Florida condo collapse
DC Police release video in shooting of six year old girl
$60K reward offered after child killed, 5 others shot in DC