Dispatch: Northbound lane of Highway 25E closed in Bell County

By Dakota Makres
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Bell County dispatch tells WYMT that the northbound lane of Highway 25E in Bell County is closed.

Officials tell us crews responded to a single-car crash near Faith Temple Church.

They say the car caught on fire and crews are currently working to get the fire under control.

We are told no one is believed to be hurt.

This is a developing story and we will update it as more information comes into the newsroom.

