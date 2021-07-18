Advertisement

Corbin church installs “Buddy Bench” for the community

By Chas Jenkins
Jul. 18, 2021
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - The First Baptist Church in Corbin has installed a “Buddy Bench” at its White Flag Ministry.

Initially created by local artist Beth Grove, the bench was funded through a grant given by the Green Dot Community. The bench serves as a way to give those struggling in the community a place to be heard.

Church officials said that the plan is to have trained individuals come out and tend to those seen sitting at the bench who may have issues they want to talk about.

“The rainbow means hope and that’s what it is. It’s the rainbow at the end of the storm of life,” Grove said.

Grove said that she has been meeting with the church frequently to get the bench’s mission underway.

