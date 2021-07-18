Barbourville officials give update on partially collapsed building

BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Barbourville officials are figuring out the next course of action for the building that partially collapsed in June.

Mayor David Thompson said that the debris has been cleaned up and the building has been deemed safe.

“And the Liberty Street will remain closed for whatever time it takes for the property owners to repair their building,” Thompson said.

Thompson said that while their plans have yet to be determined, they have been meeting with them frequently.

“The property owners seem to be very interested in remodeling and rehabbing their building. It’s been a longtime family-owned building,” Thompson said.

Until then, Thompson said that several local businesses in the city are still displaced.

“And not being able enter back into their building due to possible structural issues. You have Ryan’s Place and the Sapling Center, which affects a large number of youths that are displaced at this current time. Both of those still remain closed due to possible structural issues,” Thompson said.

Thompson said that he needs the community to be patient during the process.

“As they have time and give them time to do the building repairs needed to make the building safe for the surrounding property owners and the public,” Thompson said.

Thompson emphasized that he wants everyone in the community to know the closed street will not affect the upcoming Daniel Boone Festival in October.

