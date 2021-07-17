Advertisement

University of Tennessee professors studying food waste

According to the USDA, more than a third of all food is wasted. Americans throw away 200 million tons of food each year.
By Abby Kousouris
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 8:12 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
According to the USDA, more than a third of all food is wasted. Americans throw away 200 million tons of food each year.

University of Tennessee professors Kim Jensen, Edward Hu, Karen DeLong, and Edward Hu say they will be researching different issues of food waste and publishing their research in three years.

They hope their research can provide recommendations for food loss programs nationwide. According to FeedingAmerica.org, nearly a million people in the state of Tennessee face hunger.

“There’s wholesome food that’s been produced that could have helped needy families that ends up in landfills,” said Jensen.

The study has numerous objectives. The team hopes to study “best-if-used-by” labels, shopping patterns, helpful assistance programs, retailers, and manufacturers.

They expect the study to be completed in 2024.

