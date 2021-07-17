Advertisement

State representative dies following long illness

Rep. John &amp;quot;Bam&amp;quot; Carney
Rep. John &amp;quot;Bam&amp;quot; Carney(WKYT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - A Kentucky state representative has died following a long illness.

State Auditor Mike Harmon confirmed the news of Rep. John “Bam” Carney’s death when he released a statement Saturday morning.

Carney was first elected to represent the 51st district, which includes Taylor and Adair County in 2009.

Pike County community looking for answers following unannounced gas outage - 11:00 p.m.
Search continues for woman missing from Knott County - 11:00 p.m.
22 new positive COVID-19 cases leave Clay County in the red zone - 11:00 p.m.
The Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort.
Gov. Beshear to hold briefing Monday on delta variant of COVID-19