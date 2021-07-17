State representative dies following long illness

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - A Kentucky state representative has died following a long illness.

State Auditor Mike Harmon confirmed the news of Rep. John “Bam” Carney’s death when he released a statement Saturday morning.

My statement on the passing of my friend, @BamCarney. Team #FollowTheData offers our thoughts and prayers to his family, friends and constituents. pic.twitter.com/oyzGPBIsjH — Auditor Mike Harmon (@KyAuditorHarmon) July 17, 2021

Carney was first elected to represent the 51st district, which includes Taylor and Adair County in 2009.

