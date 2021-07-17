Soggy weekend ahead, turning hot and mostly dry by next week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Scattered showers and storms continue across the mountains this weekend, but drier weather is on the way by the next work week.

Tonight through Sunday night

The chance for showers and storms will linger into the evening hours. We stay under mostly cloudy skies, and patchy fog could be an issue for some through the overnight hours. Low temperatures remain mild as we only dip into the upper-60s.

Sunday is also looking wet at times. We remain under mostly cloudy skies with spotty showers and storms rolling through the mountains. High temperatures struggle to make it out of the upper-70s.

Most of us begin to dry out by Sunday night. A stray shower or two can’t be ruled out, but most of us stay dry. Mostly cloudy skies continue with lows dipping down into the mid-and-upper-60s.

Next Week

Our weather begins to change by Monday. Clouds begin to move out of the area, and sunshine returns to the region. A stray shower is possible towards the afternoon, but the majority of us remain dry. Temperatures begin to warm into the mid-80s.

Highs continue to increase as we get into Tuesday. By the afternoon, most of us will be in the upper-80s. Again, mostly sunny skies return, but a stray shower or two can’t be ruled out during the afternoon and evening.

Extended Forecast

The Summer heat continues into the middle of next week. Highs for Wednesday and Thursday both reach the upper-80s. We stay under a mix of sun and clouds for both days with a small chance of an afternoon and evening shower.

