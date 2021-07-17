Single Action Shooting Society sees successful turnout for Black Gold Shootout

MANCHESTER, Ky. (WYMT) - With pistols holstered and cowboy hats on, the annual Black Gold Shootout was held in Manchester Saturday.

Hosted by the Single Action Shooting Society at Ponderosa Pines, the event has been going on since Wednesday, with more than 160 shooters competing.

Divided into teams, participants competed through 12 different stages, shooting a variety of guns, seeing who can achieve the best time.

Event Coordinator Jerome Jarvis said they showcase the best talents the world has to offer.

“We literally got the overall world champion two years ago, in the whole world was here. He missed this year by two seconds so, I mean, we’ve got some really great shooters here, the best in the world is here in this little town in southeast Kentucky,” Jarvis said.

While it is a serious competition, Competitor Cat A Tonic said it is much more than that.

“This is a fun shoot, and everyone knows that it’s a fun shoot and we try to put on a great show and try to make sure that everybody is happy and having a great time and wanting to come back again,” Cat A Tonic said.

Cat A Tonic said it leaves her anxious for that adrenaline rush the shootout brings.

“Every single time you learn something new. All the tips everyone gives you, all the comradery for all the other shooters, your poses, I mean it all goes together and it’s just an amazing time,” Cat A Tonic said.

Jarvis said it was a relief to see everyone outside, together again.

“We were down a little bit with COVID last year and a few of them were concerned, legitimately so but this year’s nice to have everybody back,” Jarvis said.

Cat A Tonic said experiencing the atmosphere together was necessary.

“People needed to get out and they needed to be able to feel normal again and then shoot the guns. It’s another release,” Cat A Tonic said.

Cat A Tonic said she was proud of her performance.

“I’m competing against basically everyone, not just people in my category but I’m also competing against myself. So, I look at it as I’ve made a lot of gains and I’m proud of that and I want to make a lot more,” Cat A Tonic said.

To see the results of the competition, you can go to here or here.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.