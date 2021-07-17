Advertisement

Poston grabs Barbasol lead; Teater five shots back

Lexington native goes six-under on Friday
J.T. Poston leads after two round at the Barbasol Championship.
J.T. Poston leads after two round at the Barbasol Championship.(WKYT)
By Steve Moss
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 8:09 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - J.T. Poston fired a six-under 66 on Friday to grab the lead at the Barbasol Championship in Nicholasville. Poston sits at -13.

Poston will be paired in the final group on Saturday with Ryan Armour, who is one shot back after carding a 67 on Friday.

Josh Teater moved up 23 spots on the leaderboard after his Friday round of 67. Teater, who had two double-bogeys on Thursday, was bogey free for his second round. Teater had birdies on 1, 5 and 8, and had an eagle on the par-5 number 15 to go five-under on the day (-8).

Teater starts his third round at 12:45 p.m. on Saturday and is paired with Ben Taylor.

Former UK golfer Stephen Stallings, Jr. made the cut despite a one-over 73 on Friday. Stallings sits at minus-four.

Stallings and playing partner Jonathan Byrd tee off at 9:25 a.m.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo submitted by viewer
Investigation underway into overnight fire in Harlan County
Police say Sidney Winskey (above) was last seen on July 10 leaving her grandmother's house.
‘I just want her to come back’: Search continues for missing Knott County woman
Photo Courtesy: City of Martin Fire Department Facebook
Update: Fire out in Floyd County, road back open
Natural Gas
Kinzer Companies issues statement cites “imminent threat to public safety” as reason for gas shutoff
Rep. John &amp;quot;Bam&amp;quot; Carney
State Representative Bam Carney dies following long illness

Latest News

Organizers say it’s completely free to take part in these activities.
Kids with special needs experience HPD K-9 demo and baseball game through non-profit
(Source: WAFB)
Federal help available to residents impacted by storms
Fallen hiker rescued at Raven Run
Fire crews work to rescue fallen hiker at Raven Run Nature Sanctuary
Police tape.
Deputy injured during incident in Wise County
2021 Whitey County Fair wraps up in Williamsburg - 6 p.m.
2021 Whitey County Fair wraps up in Williamsburg - 6 p.m.