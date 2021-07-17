Advertisement

Northam proposes $700 million for universal broadband

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 8:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ABINGDON, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Ralph Northam says Virginia will spend $700 million in federal funding to deliver universal access to broadband.

Northam and U.S. Senator Mark Warner unveiled the plan during a news conference Friday afternoon in Abingdon.

Virginia is receiving more than $4 billion from the American Recovery Plan Act, and state lawmakers will return to Richmond in early August to decide how to spend it.

Northam said a large chuck of that money should go to building out broadband over the next three years.

“We are in a good position, well-poised to have broadband to everybody in Virginia by 2024,” Northam said. “That’s just a couple of years away and I think that’s something we can all be proud of.”

“If we get this plan of the Governor implemented, we’ll be the first state in the country to have this comprehensive approach,” Warner added.

House Appropriations Committee Chair Del. Luke Torian (D-Prince William) and Senate Finance Committee Chair Sen. Janet Howell (D-Fairfax) also attended the announcement.

They told reporters they are confident the broadband proposal will have the support it needs to win approval in the General Assembly.

