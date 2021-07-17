Merry merchants spread holiday cheer through Prestonsburg’s Christmas in July

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Businesses in downtown Prestonsburg are already decking the halls.

Christmas in July kicked off for the small shops on Friday, as Christmas music, decorations, and local deals brought community members out to the storefronts and sidewalks.

“Everybody’s shopping local and getting in the Christmas spirit,” said Wildfire Designs owner Brittany Hale.

Angler’s Shaved Ice and Birdnest Burgers and Barbecue parked downtown to feed the festive folks as Christmas music piped through the stores.

“You get a head start on your Christmas list,” said Hale. We’ve had people coming to shop and they’re already marking down their list of people.”

The Mountain Muse owner Heather Owens said the annual event is about bringing in money for local businesses, but it is more about lifting the morale for the people in the community.

“Bring the community together. Especially after the past year that we’ve had. And it isn’t such an event that would bring out hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of people, but it’s your core community people that are like, ‘Yay! Something’s going on,’” said Owens.

The deals and delicious treats were not the only things on tap for the event. With Santa making an appearance at Sugar Magnolias, and a story time and decorating event hosted at Faith, Trust, and a Little Dust, those involved said the day held a little Christmas magic for everyone.

“We just want everybody to spread the Christmas cheer and shop with us,” said Hale.

