Fire crews work to rescue fallen hiker at Raven Run Nature Sanctuary

Fallen hiker rescued at Raven Run
Fallen hiker rescued at Raven Run(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 7:08 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The fallen hiker had potentially life threatening injuries, according to Lexington Fire and Rescue.

Rescuers had to repel down to the hiker to give him medical attention.

They moved the victim out using rescue boats on the river, then life flighted the victim to the hospital because of the severity of the injuries and the remote location of the incident.

The nature sanctuary had to close early for the rescue operation.

