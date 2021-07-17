Advertisement

“Feed the Streets” event held in Hazard

"Feed the Streets" event held in Hazard
"Feed the Streets" event held in Hazard(WYMT)
By Chas Jenkins
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Hope Alive World Outreach Ministries hosted a “Feed the Streets” event in Hazard today.

Beginning at 5 p.m. the event featured live music, sermons, and prayer. Afterward, a home-cooked meal was provided to all who attended.

Evangelist Sharon Harris said the goal was to try and spread a message of hope to those in the area who may be struggling.

“We want to feed them naturally but then we want to feed them spiritually. We want to feed them mentally and emotionally. We want to offer hope in a hopeless time,” Harris said.

Harris says their church is originally from Columbus, Ohio, but this will not be the last time they help out in Kentucky.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo submitted by viewer
Investigation underway into overnight fire in Harlan County
Police say Sidney Winskey (above) was last seen on July 10 leaving her grandmother's house.
‘I just want her to come back’: Search continues for missing Knott County woman
Photo Courtesy: City of Martin Fire Department Facebook
Update: Fire out in Floyd County, road back open
Crash
Sheriff: US-119 back open after Bell County crash
Parents likely have a lot of questions about the upcoming school year. Lincoln County starts...
State releases guidance for in-person schooling in Kentucky

Latest News

Officials say they are already looking to expand next year.
2021 Whitley County Fair wraps up with annual ‘mud bog’
SASS officials see successful turnout for Black Gold Shootout
Single Action Shooting Society sees successful turnout for Black Gold Shootout
Bear activity closes Cherokee National Forest Campground
The damage appears to be from Ethan’s extreme starvation before being found by the Kentucky...
Ethan the dog: Initial tests reveal brain damage causing neurological issues