“Feed the Streets” event held in Hazard

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Hope Alive World Outreach Ministries hosted a “Feed the Streets” event in Hazard today.

Beginning at 5 p.m. the event featured live music, sermons, and prayer. Afterward, a home-cooked meal was provided to all who attended.

Evangelist Sharon Harris said the goal was to try and spread a message of hope to those in the area who may be struggling.

“We want to feed them naturally but then we want to feed them spiritually. We want to feed them mentally and emotionally. We want to offer hope in a hopeless time,” Harris said.

Harris says their church is originally from Columbus, Ohio, but this will not be the last time they help out in Kentucky.

