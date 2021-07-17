Advertisement

Deputy injured during incident in Wise County

Police tape.
Police tape.(AP GraphicsBank)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - We are learning that multiple law enforcement agencies are on the scene of a shooting and stabbing in the Dunbar section of Wise County near the town of Appalachia, Commonwealth’s Attorney Chuck Slemp said in a statement.

A Wise County’s Sheriff’s deputy was injured during the incident and was flown to a hospital for treatment.

There is no threat to the public.

This is a developing story and will update it as we learn more information.

