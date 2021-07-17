Advertisement

Concours d’Elegance Returns to Keeneland

By Olivia Russell
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Concours d’Elegance returned to Keeneland Saturday.

The car show wasn’t held in 2020 because of the pandemic.

It’s a chance for car enthusiasts to see some unique sights.

“Like the high-end cars like Maseratis, and Packards, and Duesenbergs and stuff like that. You don’t see them on the road every day.” said car enthusiast Kenne Mudd.

The car show drew in fans of all ages, but it’s not all about fancy cars. The show is also a fundraiser, dating back to 2004. It featured a silent auction that raised money for the Kentucky Children’s Hospital.

Last year, instead of the show, organizers held a parade in its place and still donated $25,000 to the Kentucky Children’s Hospital.

Fans said they were happy to have the show back, though. They said it’s a great way to bring people together while supporting a good cause.

“It’s awesome,” said Chris Wing. “Keeneland putting this on every year is fantastic, and I appreciate it very much.”

