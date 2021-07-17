Bowling Green woman says fireworks gave her dog heart attack, calls for better ordinance enforcement

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Deana Christian lives in a Bowling Green neighborhood where the houses are pretty close together. When the Fourth of July holiday comes around, she as well as many others, get concerned for their beloved animals.

“You know, every time there are fireworks, my dogs have to be on medication for a month because the people in this neighborhood keep shooting them off for a month,” Christian said.

There are firework ordinances in Bowling Green, you can read more about them here, that state the time frame of when you are allowed to shoot them off, and what neighborhoods prohibit them. Christian said the neighborhood she lives in does not allow fireworks to be shot off in the first place.

In the past, one of her dogs suffered a medical episode as her neighbors shot off fireworks, which later resulted in the dog’s death. This year, another one of her dogs had a heart attack during firework season and survived.

“Right when my next-door neighbor’s fireworks were going off, the loudest fireworks, he (the dog) ran into his crate and in terror, and I followed him in there, and his little body stiffened,” Christian said. “He just threw his head back and gave us agonal breath and stop breathing.”

Christian said she has tried several measures to help calm her dogs, like playing music, but nothing overshadows the loud gun-shot noises that come from up the road.

“They don’t care about the law, they don’t care about the ban, and unless the city puts some teeth in its law, this is going to continue,” Christian said. She said law enforcement officials have done a good job responding to calls about fireworks being illegally set off, but she hopes there can be stricter punishments in the future.

“There ought to be a stiff fine if you do this where they’re banned,” she added.

Not only does this cause her emotional stress as pets are like family, but she has also had to spend money on vet bills after her dogs react to the fireworks.

“After the day after the fireworks. I took him to the vet It was $400,” Christian said.

