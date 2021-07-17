Advertisement

Biden to host Super Bowl champ Tampa Bay Buccaneers Tuesday

FILE - In this Feb. 7, 2021, file photo, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady celebrates...
FILE - In this Feb. 7, 2021, file photo, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the team's NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Tampa, Fla.(Lynne Sladky | AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will celebrate the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Super Bowl title when the team visits the White House on Tuesday.

No other details about the visit were provided by a White House official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the event has not been formally announced.

NFL players report to training camp for the 2021 season later in July.

Tampa Bay won Super Bowl LV in February by defeating the Kansas City Chiefs, 31-9.

Biden has resumed the tradition of opening the White House to championship sports teams after an uneven record of such visits under the Trump administration.

Biden welcomed the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers earlier this month.

