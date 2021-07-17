22 new positive COVID-19 cases leave Clay County in the red zone

Clay County, Ky. (WYMT) - Clay County is the only county in the Eastern Kentucky region to recently enter the red zone, with 22 confirmed cases.

Public Health Director for Cumberland Valley District Health, Christie Green, says the increase in numbers can be attributed to several church services in the area.

“So we’re seeing right now an increased rate in Clay County and it’s directly associated with an outbreak among participants in some church services, some bible services that were held last week,” said Green. “This is actually the largest number of connected cases that we’ve had in several months.”

Green adds that she knows people are tired of dealing with COVID-19, but she stresses the importance of getting vaccinated and carrying out other precautions to prevent outbreaks, especially given the new variants.

“So a few things I would encourage from public health is: if you have not had your vaccine, please consider getting your COVID-19 vaccine. It’s widely available in our communities,” she said. “Even though you may still catch COVID, the likelihood of being hospitalized or of death are significantly reduced by the vaccine at this point.”

There is no confirmation as to whether any of the positive cases in Clay County are linked to the new variants.

