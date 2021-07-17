2021 Whitley County Fair wraps up with annual ‘mud bog’

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The last day of the 2021 Whitley County Fair kicked off on Saturday, giving the community back one of its favorite traditions.

“It felt wonderful. I mean we had been closed down for a year, away from our supporters and customers and to be able to get back out with the community is just absolutely phenomenal,” Tammy Hopkins said.

Despite the pandemic canceling last year’s event, officials started planning right away.

“We’ve actually started preparing when COVID went down for our fair at that time,” Fair Secretary Brooke Moses said. “We just kept it going, kept our sponsors, you know, intact and contacted them to know what we was doing.”

Thursday’s demolition derby and Friday’s horse show drew record-breaking crowds in the process.

“To be able to sit down at night and just look back at the paperwork and count and see, you know, the headcount being over 700 one night and close to 800 another night,” Moses said. “Tonight will be another big, high number also so we’re over the moon and we love the people to be here.”

This reality left Tammy Hopkins, owner of Autumn Berry Soaps, overjoyed as staff prepared for the event’s final sendoff.

“They have been happy, energetic, ready to just get back out and do everything normal again,” Hopkins said.

Fair staff said that they are already looking to expand for next year.

“Within a few years maybe, reach to that point of having an actual carnival and the rides here and add more days and more activities,” Moses said.

Ending the entire event was the long-awaited “mud bog.”

