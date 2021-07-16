Advertisement

Work to dislodge grounded riverboat to begin Friday in Western Kentucky

American Jazz stuck on a sandbar in Lake Barkley.
American Jazz stuck on a sandbar in Lake Barkley.(R. Chad Perkins.)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 8:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CADIZ, Ky. (AP) - Officials with the U.S. Coast Guard say operations to dislodge a grounded riverboat in Lake Barkley in Kentucky are scheduled to begin Friday.

Officials with American Cruise Lines say their riverboat, American Jazz, became stuck on a sandbar last week while on a seven-night cruise between Memphis and Nashville, Tennessee.

The boat was carrying 120 passengers and 54 crew members.

The passengers were moved off the ship and transported to a Nashville hotel on July 9th. The boat was not damaged.

A safety zone remains in effect from mile marker 61.5 to mile marker 63.5 on the Cumberland River as crews work to unground the vessel.

