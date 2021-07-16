Weekend Forecast: Friday heat gives way to weekend cold front

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We have one more hot day on the way before some big changes return to the region this weekend.

Today and Tonight

Our rain chances definitely overachieved a little yesterday. That will probably be the case as well today too. Look for a mix of sun and clouds with some scattered chances for showers and storms, especially as the temperature starts to climb this afternoon, and it will climb. Highs will top out in the upper 80s and close to 90.

Tonight, we’ll keep our scattered rain chances around under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Lows will drop to around 70.

Weekend Forecast

While the weekend will not be a complete washout, keep the umbrella handy. A cold front will swing through the region bringing us off and on chances for showers and storms. Temperatures will take a big hit, only topping out around 80 or so both days. Lows will drop into the mid to upper 60s.

Heavy rain is possible at times, so keep an eye on your creeks and streams. Some of those storms could also be on the stronger side. We’ll keep you posted. Keep that WYMT weather app handy, just in case.

Extended Forecast

Those scattered rain chances will carry us into Monday before going back to our heat of the day pop-ups for much of the rest of the week. Temperatures stay below average in the low 80s on Monday before heading back into the mid to upper 80s from Tuesday through Friday.

