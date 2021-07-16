UK entomologist warns of moth-infested boxwood trees noted in the Ohio Valley

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Moth-infested boxwood trees imported from Canada have been noted in the Ohio Valley. While they are not yet in Kentucky, if they’re found, they can cause significant impacts to the state’s green industry.

“There was an accidental shipment that got lose and several states ended up importing material that may have been infested,” UK extension entomologist Jonathan Larson said. “This is a pest of boxwoods which are a very popular ornamental shrub.”

The invasive moths lay their eggs on the plants and the larvae then feed on the trees.

“They chew on the leaves and create almost a windowpane-like effect, they look like old burnt up potato chips kind of. There will be lots of silica in there winding them together, after they do that sometimes they will end up on the lower stem and will gurgle the plant and end up killing it,” Larson said.

While the invasive larvae originate from these new young trees, if it’s placed by an old one the pests can spread and attack the older plants.

“From what I’ve seen from the European folks that have talked about this is that it can affect all of these boxwoods that we have growing and it’s a pretty ubiquitous pest,” Larson said.

There is a way for people to trap and track these moths, but experts aren’t recommending them just yet.

“With a lot of moth pests we can produce pheromones that we can use to set traps to monitor for them,” Larson said. “Usually, it captures the males so that we can just see if it’s just in the vicinity and where we may need to focus our scouting efforts.”

Right now, experts are saying there is no reason to panic, but it’s important if you see any unusual damage to your trees to report it for further investigation.

