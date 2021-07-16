Thursdays on the Triangle is back in action

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Thursdays in downtown Hazard are going to be a little busier than they were last year.

The first Thursdays on the Triangle event was held Thursday, July 15th, and brought in a good-sized crowd: “This is probably the largest Thursdays on the triangle we’ve ever had,” says Hazard City Commissioner Luke Glaser. “I think that has something to do with Save the Children being out here and helping with the petting zoo and activities and people being excited that Thursdays on the triangle is back.”

This was the first Thursdays on the Triangle since the summer of 2019. The event was a partnership with Save the Children, who hosted a scavenger hunt, a petting zoo, and several artistic activities for children to enjoy.

City Manager Tony Eversole says him and his team have high hopes for the Triangle: “We’re trying to make it where somethings always going on in the Triangle and down on main street. That’s the mayor’s goal, that’s the commission’s goal; that’s what we’re shooting for and that’s what we’re gonna do.”

Thursday’s on the Triangle will be taking place every other Thursday until September 2nd. For more information on the event, visit the Thursdays on the Triangle Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.