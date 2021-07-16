Advertisement

Thursdays on the Triangle is back in action

July 15th marked the first Thursday on the Triangle since the summer of 2019.
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 10:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Thursdays in downtown Hazard are going to be a little busier than they were last year.

The first Thursdays on the Triangle event was held Thursday, July 15th, and brought in a good-sized crowd: “This is probably the largest Thursdays on the triangle we’ve ever had,” says Hazard City Commissioner Luke Glaser. “I think that has something to do with Save the Children being out here and helping with the petting zoo and activities and people being excited that Thursdays on the triangle is back.”

This was the first Thursdays on the Triangle since the summer of 2019. The event was a partnership with Save the Children, who hosted a scavenger hunt, a petting zoo, and several artistic activities for children to enjoy.

City Manager Tony Eversole says him and his team have high hopes for the Triangle: “We’re trying to make it where somethings always going on in the Triangle and down on main street. That’s the mayor’s goal, that’s the commission’s goal; that’s what we’re shooting for and that’s what we’re gonna do.”

Thursday’s on the Triangle will be taking place every other Thursday until September 2nd. For more information on the event, visit the Thursdays on the Triangle Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Wolfe County Sheriff’s Office says it happened on Bear Pen Road, just outside of Campton.
Wolfe County deputy shot by his own gun during struggle over weapon with suspect
The surveillance video shows former trooper, Thomas Czartorski hitting Alex Hornback's leg with...
Former KSP trooper charged with perjury, accused of lying under oath about use of force
Martin County Sheriff's Office were dispatched Monday night after reports of two unaccompanied...
Parents facing charges after two children were found wandering beside road in Martin County
Don Wells believes Summer was kidnapped
“Good chance she’s already dead” says Summer Wells’ father amid AMBER Alert
Police car
US-119 back open after deadly crash involving pedestrian

Latest News

City of Harlan hosts third annual Expungement Clinic - 11:00 p.m.
City of Harlan hosts third annual Expungement Clinic - 11:00 p.m.
Thursdays on the Triangle is back in action - 11:00 p.m.
Thursdays on the Triangle is back in action - 11:00 p.m.
New rules on needle exchange programs in West Virginia can now move forward after a federal...
Federal judge rules on needle exchange programs in W.Va.
(Wayne County Detention Center)
Police: Wayne Co. Jailer Accused of Smuggling