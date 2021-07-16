Advertisement

Somerset officials kick off Master Musicians Festival

By Chas Jenkins
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials in Somerset kicked off the Master Musicians Festival Friday, July 16th.

Featuring live music and a variety of vendors, the event was scheduled for 4 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. The festival is scheduled to start at noon on Saturday and end again at 11:30 p.m.

MMF Executive Director Tiffany Finley said the anticipation from the region has been massive.

“Our ticket sales are higher than we’ve ever had. Even our Willie Nelson year we’re about to surpass that year in ticket sales. So, I just think that the community is very excited to get this going,” Finley said.

Finley says tickets can be purchased at the gate.

