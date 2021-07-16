Advertisement

Showers and storms bubble up yet again heading into the weekend

WYMT Scattered Showers
WYMT Scattered Showers(WYMT)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Well, despite many of us staying dry yesterday, some of us did get in on showers and storms...and there are more where that came from.

Tonight through the Weekend

Our brief area of high pressure continues to move to the east and a cold front is on the way into the mountains. More showers and storms are set to bubble up as we head through the afternoon and evening hours tonight as our hot and humid weather continues. We’ll cool down a bit overnight as showers and storms diminish. Lows stay in the middle and upper 60s.

Showers and storms return as our slow-moving cold front begins to work through. It won’t rain all day, but it could rain at any point in the day on Saturday. Clouds will keep our high temperatures back below normal in the lower 80s. Severe weather won’t be a huge threat, but we’ll continue to watch the threat for some locally heavy rainfall that could cause a few isolated high water issues. Our boundary will still hang around with rain chances staying put into the day on Sunday with low to middle 80s.

Into Next Week

Showers and storms will stick with us as our boundary slowly works out during the day on Monday, we’ll keep highs low as well as low 80s stick around. The good news is we finally look to see a return to days with more sunshine than showers and storms as we head into the middle of next week. We’ll also return to normal temperatures with highs back into the middle 80s. I really, really hope this pattern holds, because we could definitely use some dry days.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Don Wells believes Summer was kidnapped
“Good chance she’s already dead” says Summer Wells’ father amid AMBER Alert
Photo submitted by viewer
Investigation underway into overnight fire in Harlan County
Photo Courtesy: City of Martin Fire Department Facebook
Update: Fire out in Floyd County, road back open
Governor Andy Beshear (photo)
Governor Beshear announces more than 500 cases of Covid-19 on Thursday
Officials: Correctional Center now paying for itself
Officials: Correctional Center now paying for itself

Latest News

WYMT Heavy Rain
Weekend Forecast: Friday heat gives way to weekend cold front
Meteorologist Evan Hatter's 11:00 p.m. Forecast - July 15, 2021
Meteorologist Evan Hatter's 11:00 p.m. Forecast - July 15, 2021
Paintsville Lake State Park // Allen Bolling
Hot weather before weekend showers and storms
WYMT Hot Weather
Hot end to the work week, rain chances stay fairly low