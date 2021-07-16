Showers and storms bubble up yet again heading into the weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Well, despite many of us staying dry yesterday, some of us did get in on showers and storms...and there are more where that came from.

Tonight through the Weekend

Our brief area of high pressure continues to move to the east and a cold front is on the way into the mountains. More showers and storms are set to bubble up as we head through the afternoon and evening hours tonight as our hot and humid weather continues. We’ll cool down a bit overnight as showers and storms diminish. Lows stay in the middle and upper 60s.

Showers and storms return as our slow-moving cold front begins to work through. It won’t rain all day, but it could rain at any point in the day on Saturday. Clouds will keep our high temperatures back below normal in the lower 80s. Severe weather won’t be a huge threat, but we’ll continue to watch the threat for some locally heavy rainfall that could cause a few isolated high water issues. Our boundary will still hang around with rain chances staying put into the day on Sunday with low to middle 80s.

Into Next Week

Showers and storms will stick with us as our boundary slowly works out during the day on Monday, we’ll keep highs low as well as low 80s stick around. The good news is we finally look to see a return to days with more sunshine than showers and storms as we head into the middle of next week. We’ll also return to normal temperatures with highs back into the middle 80s. I really, really hope this pattern holds, because we could definitely use some dry days.

