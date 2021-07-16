Advertisement

Sheriff: US-119 shut down following two-vehicle crash in Bell County

By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Bell County Dispatch tells us US-119 is shut down past the ten-mile marker near Tanyard Hill.

Deputies say a two-vehicle collision involving four people shut down the road early Friday evening. They say at least one person has been transported to the hospital.

Deputies do not know when the road will reopen. Bell County EMS, the Bell County Volunteer Fire Department, and Kentucky State Police are also on the scene.

This is a developing story, we will update you once we find out any new information.

