Researchers warn tick populations in Kentucky may be increasing

By Zak Hawke
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Researchers at the University of Kentucky have seen an increase in reports of ticks.

According to them, these reports indicate that ticks native to northern and southern states have growing populations in Kentucky. This has officials concerned about the spread of tick-born disease.

Dr. Jonathan Larson, an Extension Entomologist at UK, says that the northern ticks, many from New England, carry Lyme Disease.

“So, we don’t see the same rates of Lyme that we see in New England area down south,” he says. And we’re afraid that the New England one is coming into town and they’re going to set up shop, and we’re going to see an increase in Lyme because of that.”

He noted that Lyme Disease is typically rare in the Bluegrass, and that Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever is more common. He has a lot of concern about this disease because the number of cases continue to increase.

“It does have a 33 percent mortality rate if left untreated, and it is something that we have seen, I think, it is over a 200 percent increase in cases of,” he says.

From a southern variant of tick comes an uncommon, but dramatic, disease called Alpha-gal Allergy. This is an allergy to red meat, and you won’t know you have it, according to researchers, until you have a reaction.

With these diseases and other health concerns stemming from ticks, experts advise people who spend time outside to cover up their skin, and use mosquito repellent.

