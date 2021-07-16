Advertisement

Police: Wayne Co. Jailer Accused of Smuggling

(Wayne County Detention Center)
By WYMT News Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 10:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTICELLO, Ky. (WYMT) - Police accused a Wayne County Jailer of bringing contraband into the jail.

Monticello Police say Jonathan Thacker is accused of bringing in tobacco products and other controlled substances to inmates at the Wayne County Detention Center while he was working as a deputy jailer.

Thacker faces 15 counts of official misconduct and promoting contraband.

Two inmates have also been charged in connection.

