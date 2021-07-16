Advertisement

A new pavilion in downtown Corbin is set to make way next year

This pavilion will not only enhance the city, but will also be a permanent spot for the farmers market.
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 7:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - An idea eight months in the making is now being put into reality.

The Corbin Tourism and Convention Commission looked at the open lot, located between Whitaker Bank and Cloud Medical Supply, and wanted to put something there that would benefit the people and small businesses of downtown Corbin. After applying for several grants and receiving funds, the commission has the ball rolling with their plans to build a pavilion.

Not only will the pavilion be a central gathering point for the people of Corbin and a permanent spot for the Whitley County Farmers Market, but it will also be open for the farmers markets of surrounding counties to utilize. All in all, the pavilion will be an “economic stimulator,” says Maggy Monhollen, Executive Director of the Corbin Tourism and Convention Commission.

Monhollen says the pavilion should be ready to use by next year.

