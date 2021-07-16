Advertisement

McAuliffe outpaces Youngkin in most recent fundraising report

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 7:43 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The November election is still months away, but the competition for campaign cash is playing out in mid-year finance reports.

In the race for Governor, Democrat Terry McAuliffe raised more than $7 million during the latest reporting period, outpacing Republican Glenn Youngkin by more than two to one.

McAuliffe also has more cash on hand, but Virginia Tech Professor and WDBJ7 Political Analyst Bob Denton says that’s not surprising at this point in the race.

“In terms of cash on hand, Terry McAuliffe has $9 million compared to a couple of million for Youngkin,” Denton said, “however Youngkin has spent millions of dollars in terms of the advertising, getting his name out on radio and social media and television, to build his name recognition.”

Denton says the race could set records, with the two candidates spending more than $80 million between them.

