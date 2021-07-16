Advertisement

Local animal hospital treating dozens of dogs with Lyme disease

By Chaelesse Delpleche
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Ticks can be found on dogs and cats any time of the year, but they are extremely common in the spring and summer months.

At Animal Care Associates in South Charleston, staff has already seen 81 cases of Lyme disease this year. Veterinarians say it’s becoming more widespread in the area.

“Hopefully the number won’t continue to climb,” Dr. Laura Slack, an associate veterinarian at Animal Care Associates.

The cases are in dogs, with Dr. Slack explaining that Lyme disease isn’t as common in cats. She also says the case numbers are concerning, but not out of the ordinary for this time of year. However, pet owners still need to be on the lookout for the signs of the disease.

“They can be limping, they just aren’t feeling well, so kind of a low-grade fever,” Slack said. Other signs she shared with WSAZ include dogs drinking more and urinating more frequently.

Most dogs do well with treatment, but serious cases can lead to kidney disease and even death.

Dr. Slack says prevention is the best method of protecting your pet, and it’s cheaper in the long run.

