Lexington firefighter talks about experience helping with Florida condo collapse recovery efforts

By Chelsea Jones
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington firefighter Captain Ryan Hogsten assisted crews in recovering victims from the south Florida condo collapse.

So far, crews have pulled 97 bodies from the rubble over the last three weeks with several people still missing.

Captain Hogsten returned from Surfside, Florida a few days ago. He said being a part of the search and rescue team was quite the experience.

RELATED: Lexington Fire Department honors firefighters who helped at Fla. collapsed condo site

The captain was the only firefighter from Lexington to respond to the catastrophe. He traveled with the Ohio Task Force 1, which he has been a part of for the past 16 years.

The team traveled 1,300 miles from Dayton, Ohio to Florida. When they arrived, they encountered debris upon debris.

Hogsten says his crew relieved other search and rescue teams, cutting thick concrete with chainsaws and trying to recover as many people as they could.

At least 97 people died, the largest building collapse since 9/11. Hogsten is back home reflecting on his experience. He says he doesn’t feel like a hero, he was just trying to help.

“That’s what we’re trained for. That’s what we signed up for. We just want to make sure that people are OK,” he said. My biggest thing is the learning that we got from this collapse and that we pass it on to the next generation. So, that, God forbid, if something happens to them, they’ll be prepared for that.”

When the firefighters returned, they received counseling. Captain Hogsten said, if something like that happened again, he’d be more than happy to help.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

