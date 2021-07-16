Advertisement

Kentucky contracts with Baptist-affiliated children’s agency

Kentucky has reached a contract deal to continue placing youngsters with a Baptist-affiliated...
Kentucky has reached a contract deal to continue placing youngsters with a Baptist-affiliated children’s agency.
By The Associated Press
Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky has reached a contract deal to continue placing youngsters with a Baptist-affiliated children’s agency.

The agreement comes after Gov. Andy Beshear’s administration removed LGBTQ anti-discrimination language that the agency steadfastly refused to sign.

The agreement continues the state’s long relationship with Sunrise Children’s Services. Sunrise is a foster care agency that also offers residential treatment programs.

The Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services said Thursday it entered into the new agreement to continue placing children with Sunrise.

Sunrise’s attorney, John Sheller, said the agreement includes language protecting his client’s religious beliefs.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Wolfe County Sheriff’s Office says it happened on Bear Pen Road, just outside of Campton.
Wolfe County deputy shot by his own gun during struggle over weapon with suspect
The surveillance video shows former trooper, Thomas Czartorski hitting Alex Hornback's leg with...
Former KSP trooper charged with perjury, accused of lying under oath about use of force
Martin County Sheriff's Office were dispatched Monday night after reports of two unaccompanied...
Parents facing charges after two children were found wandering beside road in Martin County
Don Wells believes Summer was kidnapped
“Good chance she’s already dead” says Summer Wells’ father amid AMBER Alert
Police car
US-119 back open after deadly crash involving pedestrian

Latest News

City of Harlan hosts third annual Expungement Clinic - 11:00 p.m.
City of Harlan hosts third annual Expungement Clinic - 11:00 p.m.
Thursdays on the Triangle is back in action - 11:00 p.m.
Thursdays on the Triangle is back in action - 11:00 p.m.
New rules on needle exchange programs in West Virginia can now move forward after a federal...
Federal judge rules on needle exchange programs in W.Va.
Thursdays on the Triangle is back in action
(Wayne County Detention Center)
Police: Wayne Co. Jailer Accused of Smuggling