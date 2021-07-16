Advertisement

Kentucky contracts with Baptist-affiliated children’s agency after clash over LGBTQ rights

(WKYT)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky has reached a contract deal to continue placing youngsters with a Baptist-affiliated children’s agency.

The agreement comes after the Democratic governor’s administration removed LGBTQ anti-discrimination language that the agency steadfastly refused to sign.

The agreement continues the state’s long relationship with Sunrise Children’s Services.

Sunrise is a foster care agency that also offers residential treatment programs.

The Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services said Thursday it entered into the new agreement to continue placing children with Sunrise.

Sunrise’s attorney, John Sheller, says the agreement includes language protecting his client’s religious beliefs.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Don Wells believes Summer was kidnapped
“Good chance she’s already dead” says Summer Wells’ father amid AMBER Alert
Photo submitted by viewer
Investigation underway into overnight fire in Harlan County
Photo Courtesy: City of Martin Fire Department Facebook
Update: Fire out in Floyd County, road back open
Governor Andy Beshear (photo)
Governor Beshear announces more than 500 cases of Covid-19 on Thursday
Officials: Correctional Center now paying for itself
Officials: Correctional Center now paying for itself

Latest News

Crash
Sheriff: US-119 shut down following two-vehicle crash in Bell County
City of Somerset showcases new mural
City of Somerset showcases new mural
Somerset officials kick off Master Musicians Festival
Somerset officials kick off Master Musicians Festival
Somerset Mural at 6pm
Mural at 6pm
Master Musicians Festival at 6pm
MMF at 6pm