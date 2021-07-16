Advertisement

Keldon Johnson added to Team USA

Joins JaVale McGee as late additions to roster
Keldon Johnson
Keldon Johnson(Source: UK Athletics)
By Steve Moss
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Former Kentucky Wildcat Keldon Johnson, now with the San Antonio Spurs, has been added to the United States Olympic basketball roster.

Johnson, 21, joins Nuggets center JaVale McGee, taking open spots on the 12-man team headed to the Tokyo Olympics.

Kevin Love and Bradley Beal dropped out of the Olympics earlier this week.

Johnson has been playing as a member of the USA Select Team.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Don Wells believes Summer was kidnapped
“Good chance she’s already dead” says Summer Wells’ father amid AMBER Alert
Photo submitted by viewer
Investigation underway into overnight fire in Harlan County
Photo Courtesy: City of Martin Fire Department Facebook
Update: Fire out in Floyd County, road back open
Governor Andy Beshear (photo)
Governor Beshear announces more than 500 cases of Covid-19 on Thursday
Parents likely have a lot of questions about the upcoming school year. Lincoln County starts...
State releases guidance for in-person schooling in Kentucky

Latest News

Pike County community looking for answers following unannounced gas outage - 11:00 p.m.
Pike County community looking for answers following unannounced gas outage - 11:00 p.m.
Search continues for woman missing from Knott County - 11:00 p.m.
Search continues for woman missing from Knott County - 11:00 p.m.
22 new positive COVID-19 cases leave Clay County in the red zone - 11:00 p.m.
22 new positive COVID-19 cases leave Clay County in the red zone - 11:00 p.m.
The Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort.
Gov. Beshear to hold briefing Monday on delta variant of COVID-19
(Laurel County Sheriff's Office)
Sheriff: Laurel County man arrested on assault charges