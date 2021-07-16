Keldon Johnson added to Team USA

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Former Kentucky Wildcat Keldon Johnson, now with the San Antonio Spurs, has been added to the United States Olympic basketball roster.

Johnson, 21, joins Nuggets center JaVale McGee, taking open spots on the 12-man team headed to the Tokyo Olympics.

Kevin Love and Bradley Beal dropped out of the Olympics earlier this week.

Johnson has been playing as a member of the USA Select Team.

