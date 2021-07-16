Fire closes Floyd County road

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We have a traffic alert to pass along to you.

Officials with the City of Martin Fire Department are responding to a structure fire on Route 122 near the Garth Vocational School.

We’re told the road is closed right now because heavy smoke is causing poor visibility.

We do not know what started the fire or if anyone was injured.

This story will be updated.

