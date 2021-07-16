Ex-LMPD officer charged with assaulting woman

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A former Louisville Metro Police Department officer who resigned over sexual abuse allegations is in trouble again. This time police say he beat the mother of his child.

An arrest report for Robert Neff said he repeatedly kicked the woman in the back seat of her car. She said he finally stopped after she told him the baby could get hurt.

After the attack spilled into the home, the victim was able to message a friend to call for help from a computer.

Officers found bruising on the victim. Neff is charged with 1st and 4th degree assault and intimidating a witness in a legal process.

Neff resigned from LMPD after he was accused of tying up a gas station employee and sexually assaulting her while on shift.

