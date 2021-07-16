Advertisement

Crews on scene of major fire in Harlan County

Photo submitted by viewer
Photo submitted by viewer(WYMT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 2:13 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following a developing story in Harlan County.

Officials tell WYMT fire crews from several departments are responding to a major fire in the Cranks Creek community on U.S. 421.

We’re told one commercial building and two homes are involved.

U.S. 421 is closed in the area and will be until further notice.

We do not know what started the fire or if anyone is injured.

This is a developing story.

