COVID-19 positivity rate now almost 4.5% in Kentucky

(None)
By Kelsey Deakin
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear provided an update on COVID-19 in the Commonwealth Friday, as the state’s positivity rate continues to climb.

The governor announced 541 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the state’s total case number to 469,710.

133 of Friday’s new cases were children 18 and younger. 294 Kentuckians remain hospitalized with 64 in the ICU. 22 patients remain on a ventilator. The state’s positivity rate climbed to 4.49%.

Gov. Beshear also announced three deaths Friday, both newly reported. This brings the state’s death toll to 7,284.

7,028,099 tests have been administered thus far.

As of Friday, five of the state’s 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map, including Clay County here in Eastern Kentucky

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

