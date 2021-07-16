City of Somerset showcases new mural

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials in Somerset are excited to reveal a new mural displayed on a large water tank.

Located at the Somerset Water Treatment Plant on South U.S. 27, the city commissioned local artist Jordan Justice, this mural is his third mural for the city.

Justice said this mural brought on new challenges in every way possible, this piece is the largest he has ever done; “Which I love, I love new challenges. I like to go bigger, make things brighter, catch more eye, and to been given this opportunity to do this is just amazing.”

Mayor Alan Keck says the artwork has been a huge hit, garnering a lot of local attention.

“People are reaching out and I’m getting plenty of texts. A lot of people are taking credit for the idea like, I told you to wrap that mural up but that’s what we want, community engagement and community pride. Folks to be proud of who we are and what we are,” Keck said.

Keck said they are trying to tell the city’s story through music and art.

“Our downtown is full of murals, and we like to project the best and brightest that we have and showcase their talents and so we thought, what a better way than to wrap a mural with paint and showcase the capital of Lake Cumberland for everybody on the lake,” Keck said.

Justice said he has tried to capture the area’s beautiful terrain.

“As you roll in...you get kind of a birds eye view of how beautiful the lake is even if you don’t go to the lake. So, it will inspire people to enjoy all the events you can attend at Somerset,” Justice said.

Keck said the city is always happy to back Justice’s work.

“Jordan’s a great storyteller, he always captures a piece of who we are and what we’re doing in his art and so we think he’s the perfect artist to continue to tell that story,” Keck said.

Leaving Justice proud in his work ethic.

“To make sure this is perfect, I will nitpick this until its 100% perfect to where anybody else in the city will say awe that’s awesome,” Justice said.

Justice said the project is slated to be finished by the end of the month.

Keck says there a several trees blocking a portion of the mural. Getting permission from the state, they plan to clear that area before the piece is finished.

