Betsy Layne names new football head coach

By Camille Gear
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 11:59 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Betsy Layne Bobcats have named a new football had coach.

Jarredd Jarrell becomes the high school head coach after coaching the middle school team.

The Bobcats finished 1-5 last season, losing to Paintsville in the first round of the Class 1A State Playoffs.

Betsy Layne kicks off the 2021 season at home, hosting the Prestonsburg Blackcats on August 20th at 7:30 p.m.

