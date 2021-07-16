Advertisement

14th Region legend Al Holland retires

By Camille Gear
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 12:47 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Hazard boys’ basketball head coach, Al Holland announced he is retiring after 30 years on the sidelines.

“I’ve been teaching and coaching for 31 years and I’ve been a head coach for 30 years. It just gives me the opportunity to spend more time with my granddaughter, so gives me more time to spend with family,” said Holland.

Holland has been a dominant coach in the 14th region. He posted a 301-234 record while at Hazard. Holland led the Bulldogs to six 54th District titles, three 14th Region titles and four 14th Region All “A” crowns.

“I’ve really enjoyed my time. I’ve had a lot of good support from people, my family and the community. I’ve worked for great people here at Hazard. You can’t beat Happy and Sondra they’re really supportive,” added Holland.

While at Perry Central Holland posted a 285-84 record, winning eight district championships and four region titles.

“I’ve been really fortunate. We’ve had a lot of good runs and had some heartbreaking losses in the finals. We won some big games throughout the years it’s been really enjoyable. I’ve really been fortunate. I’ve had a lot of loyalty from my coaches. I’ve had great assistance throughout my coaching career. I owe it all to them and my players,” said Holland.

Holland finished 77-22 at MC Napier, brought home three district titles and two region championships. He posted a 9-20 record while at Dilce Combs.

Holland is retiring from his role as Athletic Director and teaching as well.

