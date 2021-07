(WYMT) - The WYMT Sports Team is excited to kick off our Pigskin Preview Tour, as football practice begins around the 606. Pigskin Previews will start airing in August with the Top Ten Countdown show airing August 18th.

Thank you to @estill_FB and @Coach_Marcum for coming to WYMT today!! We are starting our Pigskin Preview tours and they’re the first team to come out!! Can’t wait to watch this team play this year! pic.twitter.com/yAlbjOqTMy — Camille Gear (@CamilleWYMT) July 15, 2021

If you have not set up your Pigskin Preview interview, please email sports@wymt.com.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.